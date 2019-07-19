Half-moon’s shining message for health!

OUR bodies have hundreds of small, often subtle, ways of sending us messages about our health. Things like the colour of our skin, how much our hair falls out, how quickly wounds heal, and acne, can all signal nutrient status, the state of our microbiome, potential food intolerances, and even serious diseases such as diabetes or cancer.

One area of our bodies that most of us have probably never given a second thought to, however, can actually provide us with plenty of valuable information about our health: the white half-moon on our fingernails, the lunula.

The lunula, while it looks like it is part of our nail, actually sits on top of the skin, just underneath the nail. It is a protective covering of the otherwise-vulnerable blood vessels found there. Everyone has a lunula, though it is not always visible on all fingers.

Many people can only really see it on their thumbs. The lunula plays a large role in the shape of our fingernails and how they grow, and any damage to it can forever change how our nail grows, if it does at all.

The lunula has three ways of warning us about potential health problems: through its size, shape and colour. A normal, healthy lunula is half-moon shaped, ivory, and takes up about a 5th of our nail. If you notice any of the following changes to your lunula, you may want to make an appointment with your doctor.

As mentioned already, your lunula should be roughly a fifth of your nail. Any bigger or smaller and it could mean trouble.

Macrolunula: This is when the lunula is bigger or enlarged. For some ethnicities, particularly those of Indian decent, this is normal. Otherwise, it can signify endocrine disorders, such as hyperthyroidism.

Microlunula and anolunula: this is when the lunula is either small, or absent altogether. While a microlunula is usually normal for people of African descent, and can simply be age-related, it can also signify other problems, such as:

*Cardiovascular atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)

*Chromosomal diseases

*Nail diseases

*Endocrine disorders, including both hypo and hyperthyroidism

*Iron-deficiency anaemia and malnutrition

*HIV

*Nerve injury

*Renal failure

*Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lunula shape

The lunula affects the way your nail grows, so if its shape is off, chances are you will grow nails that are also misshapen. When something is wrong, the lunula can change from its regular half-moon shape, to more square or even triangular. There can be many reasons your lunula changes shape:

*Osteo-onychodysplasia: also known as Nail-Patella Syndrome, which can result in several deformities, pain and discomfort. It is usually hereditary

*Trisomy: chromosomal disorders, including Down’s Syndrome, Edward Syndrome and Patau Syndrome

*Nail trauma

Lunula Colour

Also known as lunar dyschromia, the lunula should be more ivory in colour, though it is common for those with dark skin tone to have a blueish tinge to theirs. If your lunula is any of the following colours, make sure to go check with your doctor to make sure you don’t have, or are at greater risk for, any of their associated illnesses.

*Red spots: a red-spotted lunula could mean alopecia, areata, vitiligo or psoriasis. It could also signify nail dystrophy and deformity diseases

*Blue: this is often caused by systematic drug ingestion, including Exlax, chemotherapy drugs, and other cancer and HIV drugs. A blue lunula has also been connected with Wilson’s disease and Haemoglobin M disease

*Yellow: yellow lunulas are most often caused by exposure to insecticides and pesticides

*White: while your lunula should appear whiter than the rest of your nail, extremely-white lunulas can mean trouble. Also known as leukonychia, this is often seen in those with chronic renal failure, nephrotic syndrome, cirrhosis, congestive heart failure and diabetes.

Your nails provide valuable information about your health. If you notice that your lunula has any of the above characteristics, check to see if you have any other symptoms of any of the mentioned diseases, and make an appointment with your doctor to talk about your concerns.