Half-a-million dodgy water wells in Spain

OFFICIALS are warning that there are around 500,000 poorly-constructed water wells across Spain.

And, said the Higher Council of Colleges of Mining Engineers, many of these sites were illegal and in poor condition, posing a risk because of bad management.

The group also warned that a lack of personnel made applying for legal permits for these boreholes “long and arduous”.

It added: “It is necessary to correct and eliminate the serious threat that the abandoned holes pose, because Seprona (the Guardia Civil’s environmental arm), is currently monitoring very effectively. And the work is “very urgent”.

In January, the issue of water-prospecting boreholes opened up a debate after two-year-old Julen fell and died at the bottom of a 71-metre well in Totalan.