The gym that offers everlasting power!

A GYMNASIUM, able to convert human movement into energy to power machines, has opened in Greater Madrid.

Mónica and Juan Ignacio, the brains behind the project, who opened the Movewatts gym in Alcobendas, along with an 11-strong team, say the treadmills, exercise bikes and spinning apparatus produce power when they are used, and, effectively, fuel themselves.

The gym is designed to be used as a fitness vehicle, as well for people of reduced mobility. It has physiotherapy rooms, a psycho-motor rehabilitation unit, as well as nutrition and dietician consultation areas, and it offers all-round, well-being for all the family.

Physiotherapist José Ignacio says the energy produced by the gym machinery is re-used, but it is not quite enough to fuel the entire building and all its functions.

And “storing” energy generated by people exercising, to avoid buying power from outside, is illegal. But the system does cut down the volume of traditional power needed to operate the business.

Also, those who create this energy can “store” points from how much they generate, and receive discounts on gym services, or on their monthly subscription fees.

As society is becoming more aware of the need to protect the future of the planet, and the importance of non-polluting energy sources, this provides the perfect incentive for those who would otherwise fail to make a personal commitment to visit a gym for work-outs regularly.

While most gyms ban mobile phones, or the use of them, at least, this fitness centre actually encourages users to bring theirs with them, download the gym App and use it to manage their activities, book time-slots on machines and make appointments with their personal trainers and physiotherapists.

They can also plug their phones into the cardio machines to charge them, and electric-car users can charge their vehicles in the car park.

The cardio machines are actually available from a company in A Coruña, Galicia, only. They are made in Indonesia because of the high costs of creating them in Europe, where they are far from mainstream.

The idea of “eco-gyms” started in the US and a few have been set up in Europe, but this is the only fully-equipped one to have been recorded in Spain, yet!