Gun-dealer caught after 7-month hunt

AN investigation spanning almost seven months was completed when Guardia Civil officers arrested an illegal arms-dealer, and seized a number of firearms.

The Guardia, aware of a number of transactions involving these guns and rifles, detailed a squad to track down the dealer, concentrating on the La Rioja area of Logroño.

Main suspect was a 52-year-old local man, thought to have had at least 20 guns obtained in Spain, and, more recently, from the Czech Republic. And authorities there confirmed that the dealer had taken delivery of at least three firearms from sources there.

In addition to the guns, the investigation revealed that the dealer had acquired large quantities of ammunition, as well as steel bearings of various calibres, to enable him to make the ammunition even more deadly.

Once sufficient evidence was collected, officers raided two addresses in the area, where they discovered a horde of illegal firearms and gun-making equipment.

Along with computer equipment and documents, they seized

19 pistols, three rifles, spare parts, ammunition and gun-making equipment.

Some of the pistols recovered were manufactured to fire blanks, but the arms dealer had bored out the barrels to turn them into viable weapons.