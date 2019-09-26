By gum! What a good idea!

Accion del Sol news

WITH the new school term starting, we have, once again, begun our educational programme, with the local schools and colleges.

Last week, we taught the children the importance of looking after dogs’ teeth, and how to check for basic issues like gum infections, which can cause a lot of health issues.

Adoption

We have 200 gorgeous dogs, desperately seeking loving, new homes. Please adopt a dog, and don’t buy one! The situation here in Tenerife is extremely bad for dogs. We desperately need to find adopters for those in our care.

We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome, towards the vast running costs of the refuge. Every dog is microchipped and fully vaccinated, and is heartworm and flea-free. They each have a passport, and have been sterilised, so you can be sure your new dog has the best start to its new life.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol