YOUR GUIDE TO ‘ERTE’ DURING THE PANDEMIC

Here is your definitive guide to what ERTE is if your employer has filed to temporarily suspend your employment contract.

Answers to the 13 most common questions for workers, whose company decides to file a temporary employment regulation (ERTE) file due to the state of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic:

What is an ERTE?

It is a temporary employment regulation file with which the contract is suspended for the workers, who become ‘unemployed’ for as long as the activity of the company cannot be provided due to the emergency of COVID-19.

When is an ERTE considered to be force majeure?

When companies suffer losses of activity derived from the emergency of COVID-19 and the state of alarm. That is to say, derived from the suspension or cancellation of activities, closure of public affluence premises, restrictions on transport and the mobility of people and / or goods, lack of supplies that prevent the activity from continuing or in urgent and extraordinary situations due to the contagion of the workforce or the adoption of preventive isolation measures by COVID-19.

How does a company present the ERTE?

The company processes the ERTE in the electronic headquarters of the Government of the Canary Islands, using model 858 if it invokes force majeure. They must provide communication to the workers, a list of affected people and the justifiable reason of the causes that have caused the force majeure.

How long does it take to pass an ERTE?

It can be approved in 5 days and has retroactive effect until the date of the event that caused it, on March 14th, 2020, the day the alarm status was declared.

How long can an ERTE last?

ERTEs that have been approved by force majeure in relation to the emergency of COVID-19 will have the duration determined by the Government of Spain.

Does the worker have to do any formalities?

None. The company informs when presenting the ERTE of the affected workers, providing their data to the Public State Employment Service (SEPE), which will be in charge of processing unemployment benefits. The only thing that the worker has to do, is authorize their company to send their data to the State Public Employment Service, by confirming receipt of the company’s notification of intent.

Do I have to have a minimum price to collect the benefit?

No. All affected people may collect unemployment, even if they have not contributed for the minimum period necessary for it. The Employment Office will contact the interested party to carry out the procedures or tell you how to do them.

How much will be received for filing unemployment?

70% of the contribution base will be received (base salary plus apportionment of extra payments and salary supplements).

Is the right to collect unemployment consumed?

As long as the contract has been signed before the alarm state, the duration of the benefit by an ERTE will not count in the future when calculating how much benefit has been spent.

Can you enter an ERTE with a temporary contract?

Yes. All employed people who, on the date of the ERTE processing, are on the staff of the company must be included in it, just like those people who are temporarily disabled.

Are workers on maternity or paternity leave included in ERTE?

Yes, people with paternity or maternity leave in companies must also be included in the ERTE. They will receive childcare and birth benefit until the unemployment benefit ends and thereafter.

Do you have the same rights if the ERTE is for a major cause?

If the ERTE is for economic, technical, organizational and production reasons, they have the same rights, with the difference that it must be negotiated with the legal representation of the workers within a period of seven days. If there is no union representation in the company, the most representative unions may negotiate.

Are there any measures in place to ensure that the company complies with guidelines?

A legal employment safeguard is established, which commits companies to maintain employment for a period of six months from the date of resumption of activity. Therefore, the company is obliged to continue to hire the worker after the state of alarm.