Guaza’s dumped cars can pose big problems

GUAZA residents, for a long time, have been denouncing, the problem of abandoned cars on the embankment at the town’s entrance.

Now, though, they say that not only area the area been totally abandoned, but it poses a danger to other vehicles correctly parked. That’s because the dumped cars, which are torched repeatedly, could damage other vehicles, as well as nearby homes.

After several years, the land has become an abandoned car park, and an occasional landfill for vehicle parts, rubbish bags and other items.

It is also a dog-walk area, where some owners do not collect the droppings, which causes dirt problems, bad odours and unhealthy conditions.

The problem is exacerbated because many people have started throwing rubbish and household appliances in places, and, upon seeing these containers, many citizens think it has become a collection point for refuse collectors.

Even beforehand, the neighbours claimed: “This embankment is private but lacks a fence, and the owners do nothing about it.”

At that time, online newspaper eldigitalsur contacted Arona Council, which confirmed that residents had complained before the present situation.

Councillors for the environment, and corresponding technicians, initiated a report about the situation saying: “In the next few days an inspection will be carried out, to know what kind of materials are being poured in, and to continue with the corresponding procedure, which could end in a sanction.”