Guardyl children have Crystal Clear day out

THE Gillian Banks Charity always helps raise funds for the Guardyl Centre’s under-privileged children in Granadilla.

And, on this occasion, Mohamed Jamil Derbah and the Crystal Clear Solutions company got together with the charity to take the children out on a day trip, with help from good friends.

Mohamed and the company offer a huge thank-you to Mohamed Jamil Derbah, from the Ponderosa Hotel, Las Americas; Gemma Roy from Shake That Ice-cream Parlour, Puerto Colon, and David, from the Cozy Cafe, Las Americas, for enabling the children to enjoy a lovely day.

Pictured, left to right, are: Gillian Banks; Susan, from Guardyl; Gemma and Roy, from Shake That; Silvia Garcia, from Crystal Clear Solutions, and fund-raising organiser Sandra Coats