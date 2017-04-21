VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Guardyl children have Crystal Clear day out

THE Gillian Banks Charity always helps raise funds for the Guardyl Centre’s under-privileged children in Granadilla.

And, on this occasion, Mohamed Jamil Derbah and the Crystal Clear Solutions company got together with the charity to take the children out on a day trip, with help from good friends.

Mohamed and the company offer a huge thank-you to Mohamed Jamil Derbah, from the Ponderosa Hotel, Las Americas; Gemma Roy from Shake That Ice-cream Parlour, Puerto Colon, and David, from the Cozy Cafe, Las Americas, for enabling the children to enjoy a lovely day.

Pictured, left to right, are: Gillian Banks; Susan, from Guardyl; Gemma and Roy, from Shake That; Silvia Garcia, from Crystal Clear Solutions, and fund-raising organiser Sandra Coats

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=35593

Posted by on Apr 21 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites