Guardia’s dodgy-coin alert

THE Guardia Civil’s official Twitter account posted an alert yesterday (Thursday), making the public aware that false

two-euro coins are in circulation.

The Guardia’s intention is also to prevent people being conned. That’s because the two-euro coin is, in fact, extremely similar to the South African Rand, which is worth just 32 cents.

People who follow the Guardia’s official Twitter account have confirmed that, since looking at the post, they have come across a few South African coins in their possession.

To their dismay, they didn’t even notice!