Guardia to the rescue of a frightened walker

GUARDIA Civil officers were called on last Sunday night to rescue a 27-year-old Russian man, stuck in a precarious windy area, near a sheer cliff edge in Anaga National Park, minutes from Santa Cruz.

The emergency services were called by the man, who said he could not continue walking, so the helicopter was employed, along with the Guardia’s search-and-rescue officers.

The helicopter, following a quick scan of the area, found the man at a popular point inside the park, known to many as El Suculum.

The area is around 500m above sea level, and helpers were sent to the officers, who were searching on foot for the man. They eventually discovered him at around 12.30am, in his dangerous surroundings.

The frightened walker was able to follow instructions from the rescue officers, and, once in their capable hands and checked over, he was escorted back to his holiday home. Fortunately, he had no injuries, but was exhausted.