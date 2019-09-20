Guardia rescue a cyclist from port

OFFICERS and crew from Guardia Civil patrol boat Pico del Teide, docked in the Los Cristianos port, rescued a man on Monday at around 10pm.

He had fallen from his bike, off the dockside and into an immigrants’ wooden boat, which arrived at the port days earlier, and had been occupied by 28 North Africans.

The vessel was anchored close to the patrol boat, whose

crew saw the incident and realised that the man, aged 52, was bleeding profusely from one of his ears.

He complained to the officers of having severe pain in his chest and arms, having tumbled some 2.5 metres.

The injured man was carried on a stretcher to the dockside, where an ambulance was waiting for him.

Medics assessed the cyclist’s injuries and stabilised him, before taking him to hospital because of a scalp wound, bruising and fractured bones.