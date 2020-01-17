Guardia officers pounce on empty-home robbers

TWO men, responsible for a dozen robberies at empty holiday homes near Cartagena, have been arrested by the Guardia Civil, after being trailed since 2018.

Officers have been keeping an eye on the pair, aged 23 and 45, since a number of similar robberies began in Los Nietos.

The suspects ensured that all properties were out of sight from the general public, picking homes they knew to be empty, and breaking in via upstairs terraces or balconies.

Police officers focused on the local area because the crimes were all committed in close proximity of each other.