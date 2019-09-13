Guardia officer is toddler life-saver

A GUARDIA Civil officer, working at Tenerife North Airport, acted swiftly on Monday afternoon over an incident involving a two-year-old toddler.

The officer was told that a little girl, travelling with both parents, was in urgent need of medical attention.

The family were about to board their flight when, suddenly, the toddler began choking on something, which caused her breathing difficulties. She then fell into a

semi-conscious state, through lack of oxygen.

When the officer arrived, the child was lying on the floor, surrounded by a group of people, as well as her parents. He cleared the onlookers immediately and, instinctively, carried out the Heimlich lift procedure,

Before long, the toddler’s airways were cleared and, little by little, she began to regain consciousness, leaving the parents eternally grateful for the Guardia’s quick-thinking, which saved their daughter’s life.