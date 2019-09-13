VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Guardia officer is toddler life-saver

A GUARDIA Civil officer, working at Tenerife North Airport, acted swiftly on Monday afternoon over an incident involving a two-year-old toddler.

The officer was told that a little girl, travelling with both parents, was in urgent need of medical attention.

The family were about to board their flight when, suddenly, the toddler began choking on something, which caused her breathing difficulties. She then fell into a

semi-conscious state, through lack of oxygen.

When the officer arrived, the child was lying on the floor, surrounded by a group of people, as well as her parents. He cleared the onlookers immediately and, instinctively, carried out the Heimlich lift procedure,

Before long, the toddler’s airways were cleared and, little by little, she began to regain consciousness, leaving the parents eternally grateful for the Guardia’s quick-thinking, which saved their daughter’s life.

 

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49982

Posted by on Sep 13 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites