Guardia divers rescue an injured loggerhead turtle

A LOGGERHEAD turtle had a lucky escape when it was rescued after being trapped between accumulated rubbish, floating around the south coast in Tenerife.

A group of divers from the Guardia Civil, specialising in underwater activity, rescued the turtle after seeing the animal floating along, trapped between plastic rubbish bags and the rubbish, which had been dumped in the sea.

Once rescued, the turtle was taken to Puerto Colon, to be handed over to the wildlife recovery services.

It needed treatment for injuries, as well as time to recuperate, before being released back into its natural habitat.

A statement from the Guardia officers, said that these specific incidents are happening a lot more frequently these days, especially around the Canarian coastline.

The rescue took place last Saturday, during an underwater fishing competition in La Caleta, Adeje.