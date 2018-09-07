VIEW WHOLE
Guardia Civil smash Canarian drug gang

ONE of the most active drug rings within the Canary Islands has been smashed, thanks to the diligence of all officers involved,

The gang had been one the most active drug-trafficking organisations on the Canaries. But nine people, seven Spaniards and two Moroccans, were arrested by Guardia Civil officers, who also seized a staggering 2.650kg of hashish.

During the operation, the Guardia intercepted a fishing boat, owned by a fully-legitimate business but used by the gang to mask their illegal activities.

It was employed to collect the hashish from another boat, which had set sail from Morocco. But as well as the fishing boat, the Guardia also seized several vehicles, used by the group.

Most of the nine people arrested were considered to be the most active drug-traffickers across the archipelago. But even the investigation team were astounded by the gang’s ability to move such a huge weight of drugs on a monthly basis.

The Guardia’s operation, named Cardon/Samurai, began last December and ended last week, to the satisfaction of officers.

 

 

 

