GUARDIA CIVIL DETAIN ILLEGAL FISHING BOAT OFF LA GOMERA

Guardia Civil officers belonging to the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) have apprehended a fishing boat off the Gomeran coast, using banned illegal equipment.



They seized two large fishing pots, five shrimp pots, three shellfish pots, and 65 kilos of fish that were illegally caught by the boat.

In a joint operation with the Provincial Maritime Service and Fisheries Inspectors, Seprona agents followed a tracking device on the vessel, suspected of fishing with illegal equipment, as it came into port at Playa Santiago.

In port, an inspection was carried out on the boat to confirm and confiscate the illegal gear that the fishermen had set in the Gomera coast.

As a result of this they seized, two prohibted fish pots, five shrimp pots (made of plastic), 65 kilos of fish, and three full shellfish pots (full of Bucios whose capture is prohibited).

The confiscated fish was delivered to several senior centers in the area.

Surveillance has been continuous in Gomeran waters since the discovery last February of an illegal fishing house, found between the beach of La Rajita and La Dama, south of La Gomera, with 288 kilos of fish inside, about 100 metres down in the water with a locating buoy.

Since then, agents have not stopped carrying out surveillance since they suspected that more pots could be found, and there are strong indications that the people involved are the same in both cases.

The use of these type of fishing pots in the coastal waters of La Gomera is prohibited, as governed by the Ofra Command, in accordance with the provisions of article 13 of Order AAA / 2536/2015 of November 30th, by the one that regulates the arts and modalities of sea fishing.

It is classed as a serious infraction in the State’s Maritime Fisheries Law, and can carry penalties ranging from 601 to 60,000 euros.