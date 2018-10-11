VIEW WHOLE
Guardia catches dodgy dog-men

THE Guardia Civil in Fuerteventura, from the Morro Jable Quarters, have filed an official complaint against two Tenerife men over the lack of paperwork for hunting dogs.

Both men were served denuncias for breaking Law 8/1991, under the Canarian Animal Protection Act.

They were caught transporting 14 hunting dogs, all pedigree Podecos, crammed into a cage less than 3sq/m.

The Guardia officers stopped the vehicle, randomly, as it waited in line to board a ferry.

They asked for the relevant paperwork for the animals being transporting in the driver’s vehicle. But the driver presented them with legitimate paperwork for just six of the animals. The Local Police then became involved, only to discover that none of the animals was micro-chipped.

 

 

