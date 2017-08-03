Guaidyl kids are riding the range

THE under-privileged children of Granadilla’s Guaidyl Day Centre enjoyed an unusual treat on Tuesday morning when they were invited to spend time at the El Fraile stables, near Las Galletas.

Claire Pettyfer, who owns the Horse Riding – Finca Bonita stables with Walter Vlielander, kindly provided them with horse-riding, carriage-riding, plus a bite to eat: sandwiches cake, crisps, pop and, of course, lots of fun and games with some of the Pony Club children.

Volunteers brought along the necessary tuck: hot-dogs, cakes, etc, and a lady gave them presents she’d knitted herself; little ponies for the boys and brooches for the girls!

As well as horse-riding lessons, the stables run a Pony Club for children, carriage-riding for adults and a ladies’ club.

And the children enjoyed themselves so much that Claire and Walter might have to consider starting another group, especially for the Guaidyl kids!