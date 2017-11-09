Growing pains for marijuana crooks

GUARDIA Civil officers have been enjoying the high life in the Malaga province, arresting 47 people and uncovering more than 4,000 marijuana plants in a series of raids.

Some 23 people were arrested in Alhaurin el Grande after several months of investigation, following the discovery of 1,672 plants and 20kg of buds.

Then, after reports from local residents about a strong smell of marijuana from supposedly-uninhabited properties, 16 people in the areas of Alora, Pizarra and Ardales were nabbed, with 347 plants and 23 kilos of buds also seized.

And that’s not all! Officers, working with Coin’s Local Police, found an indoor plantation in a warehouse, which led to the arrest of another five people, plus 630 plants being confiscated and equipment, needed to force-grow the marijuana plants, dismantled.

During this raid, the Guardia also discovered that crooks, who had connected the warehouse, illegally, to the local grid, were stealing the electricity needed to grow the plants.

Finally, officers from Ronda, working on a separate probe, arrested two Dutchmen and a Briton, who were cultivating 1,364 plants in Colmenar-Estación de Gaucín.

Also found on this property were 2.6kg of buds, as well as equipment used in the packaging and sale of marijuana. They also seized a vehicle, believed to have been used to transport drugs.