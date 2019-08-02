VIEW WHOLE
Green Run’s in the pink

THE second Green Run Oceanbooking event attracted more than 400 participants from 23 countries last weekend.

San Miguel de Abona Council hosted the weekend, featuring 6km and 12km races around Amarilla Golf for men and women.

Top men in the 6km race were Alejandro Rodríguez, Norberto López and Antonio Martín, while Guada Arnedo, Cristina Santana and Sara Caballero filled the top three spots in the women’s event.

Top men in the 12km category were Roberto Vera, Luis Hernández and Jesús Rubi, and the respective top three women were Yana Eliseeva, Ana Boullon and Emma Barnes.

San Miguel Town Hall were happy to see the event run so successfully and smoothly, and they want to continue promoting and supporting these types of sporting events.

It is an excellent day out for the runners and sponsors, and it is also a superb feature to promote the region’s leisure facilities and tourism.

 

