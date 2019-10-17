New Green Deal simply isn’t such good deal for us

ACCORDING to the New Green Deal, electric cars will soon replace gas-powered, combustion engines, and they are the new “future”.

This “green” technology, supposedly, produces “zero greenhouse gas emissions” and will help save the world from the throes of climate change.

This sales pitch, adopted by American Democrats in their 2020 election cycle, couldn’t be further from the truth, because diesel engines are more environmentally-friendly than electric vehicles.

According to an ecological assessment from the IFO Institute in Germany, electric cars have a worse carbon footprint when considering how they are manufactured, and how much energy is pulled from the grid to keep them charged up.

Tremendous volumes are needed to extract the lithium, cobalt and manganese needed to produce the batteries for electric cars.

This process alone requires 11-15 tons of CO2, just to make one Tesla Model 3 battery. In fact, to keep electric vehicles charged, energy is pulled from the grid mix, requiring more coal, more gas, and, consequentially, more CO2 emissions.

Obviously, though electric cars don’t cause emissions directly from the vehicle, they do require 180 grams of CO2 per kilometre when battery manufacturing and recharge requirements are considered.

According to the German researchers, this causes up to 28% more pollution than a diesel engine. They believe that vehicles powered by hydrogen, or combustion engines using “green” methane, offer more advantages for the environment, allowing for peaks in surplus wind and solar power to be stored, to boost the sustainability of clean energy over the long-term.

To sustain the benefits of clean energy long-term, every country should be aiming to diversify the sources of their energy consumption, or they could be forced to depend on other countries, straining resources globally, while threatening the long-term necessity, value, and growth of clean energy sources.

This fact of life is ignored by proponents of ambitious socialist programmes such as the Green New Deal. Programmes such as these handcuff progress in the market-place, giving more economic control to oligarchs while capping environmental progress.

There are cleaner, more efficient technologies than electric vehicles. Mandates for “green” technology use subsidies, backed by taxpayer dollars, to control the market and pass on gains to greedy investors.

In America, environmental progress can occur through economic opportunity only, and not through economic sabotage.

Market innovation, driven by open dialogue communication, should be prioritised over one-size-fits-all mandates.

Protecting diversity in energy generation should take precedence over unstable environmental dictates and the crony capitalism that ensues. Environmental regulation should hold companies accountable to the law, but should not cause rationing of resources so only the wealthy and well-connected can enjoy them.

While clean-energy advances are excellent ideas for the planet, commercial flights, big engines, and fast cars will always have a place in America!

Who wants to be stuck in traffic, waiting on puny electric cars that rely on batteries that go dead, and where do all the junk batteries go when they are used up?

In addition, how will the power grid hold up in a country dominated by fleets of slow-charging batteries?