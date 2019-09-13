Gran Canaria secures a Unesco Heritage site
FROM German waterways to the ruins of Babylon, there was stiff competition to secure a place on the updated list of cultural heritage sites.
And included this year is Gran Canaria’s picturesque Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains.
Risco Caído, in a vast mountainous area in the centre of the island, displays cliffs, ravines and volcanic formations, in a landscape of rich biodiversity.
It also features a large number of troglodyte settlements, habitats, granaries and cisterns, whose age is proof of the presence of a pre-Hispanic culture on the island.
It has evolved in isolation, from the arrival of North African Berbers, around the beginning of our era, until the first Spanish settlers in the 15th century.
Spain has now achieved a total of 48 World Heritage sites, surpassed only by China and Italy.
