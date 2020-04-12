GRAN CANARIA FIREMEN ACTIVATE CORONAVIRUS PROTOCOL TO MOVE INFECTED WOMAN

Firefighters from Tirajana responded to a call this morning to help move a woman infected with coronavirus, from her apartment in Playa del Inglés to a health centre.

Emergency services received the 1-1-2 request, and asked the fire brigade to assist, due to the fact that she’s infected.

On arrival at the apartment complex, they dressed in the corresponding individual protective equipment (EPI) not only to proceed with the evacuation of the woman to the ambulance, but also to proceed to disinfect the apartment.

After deep cleaning the property, they also proceeded to disinfect their suits in view of neighbours who were watching from their homes, whilst the National Police guided the ambulance to a San Bartolome health centre.