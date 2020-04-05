GRAN CANARIA CABILDO LAUNCHES ONLINE VIRTUAL MARKET

The Cabildo in Gran Canaria has opened their Virtual Market called Gran Canaria Me Gusta, with almost 200 local producers that do home deliveries.

On the first day it registered more than 6,000 visits to the website www.grancanariamegusta.com

The market, the Cabildo said, has been created to channel the surplus of agrifood due to the closure of hotels, restaurants and markets, is to make it easy for people to buy fresh island products.

“Its objective is to directly connect supply and demand, so that there is contact between producer and consumer to acquire fruits, vegetables, fish, meats and cheeses, without people having to travel to markets” said a Cabildo spokesman.

The initiative is also part of the Cabildo’s plan to create a permanent online sales channel with its own shopping basket, payment method, and network of distribution.

The virtual store is divided into five zones: north, capital, center, southeast and south, and also in product categories so that online users can easily locate fruits, vegetables, fish, meats, wines, beers, honeys, oils, breads and sweets, from the 21 municipalities around Gran Canaria.