GRAN CANARIA: FIRST NEW BEE HIVES REACH KEEPERS AFTER 2019 FIRES

The Gran Canaria Cabildo delivers the first 20 hives out of 600 with a fertilized queen bee to those affected by the 2019 fires.

The Cabildo has developed the hives with the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC), that are composed of a fertilized queen and a group of worker bees, which makes up a miniature hive.

The delivery of these small hives will continue as they are developed, which requires delicate work and depends on multiple climatic variables, explained the councillor for the Primary Sector, Miguel Hidalgo, who stressed that this initiative, supports a sector made up of more than 300 beekeepers with 11,000 hives, that suffered very badly in the fires.

The 2019 fires affected 35 beekeepers. 21 lost almost 800 hives, and 14 saw their almost 900 affected due to lack of food, since the fire affected strategic areas for beekeeping with a high biological and landscape value, where honeys of exceptional quality are produced.

To reverse this situation, the Cabildo approved a program of emergency measures, such as the purchase and delivery of 3,700 kilos of solid food and 5,200 litres of liquid food for the survival of the hives not destroyed.

In addition, almost 1,000 kilos of laminated wax were delivered, an indispensable part of the hive. Another measure is the hive nucleus elaboration program together with the University Institute of Animal Health and Food Safety, which involves raising queen bees.

ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY

The Association of Beekeepers of Gran Canaria has collaborated in the design of this aid package, and 5 of the 21 beekeepers who lost their hives, have received the first 20 nuclei.

The Cabildo has delivered them because beekeeping is an essential activity, as stated in the state of alarm decree.

Together with the hives, they provided them with a document that allows the movement from one farm to another, as well as instructions on how to implant the nucleus in the apiary of each producer, located in La Aldea, Telde, Guía and Gáldar.