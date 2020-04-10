GRAN CANARIA: 3,000 HOUSEHOLDS IN LAS PALMAS HAVE RECEIVED AID TO BUY FOOD

The Las Palmas City Council has given financial support to 3,070 families to buy food, since the state of alarm was decreed on March 14th due to the coronavirus health crisis.

As they explained in a statement, this food aid has been for families whose incomes have been drastically reduced as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak, so that they can buy products in supermarkets and face confinement with basic needs taken care of.

So far the municipal government has allocated one million euros to support people who are in a vulnerable situation, with the delivery of pre-paid cards ranging from 150 to 500 euros, according to number members in the family unit.

The families receiving this benefit are selected by Social Services as they meet the requirements. The aid, consists of giving financial support to families through a rechargeable card system, by finding “immediately the households with the least resources, so that they have funds guaranteed for the purchase of food and essentials”, explained the mayor, Augusto Hidalgo.

Since the state of alarm was decreed, he said “the number of families offered this support has increased considerably. The first week 600 were attended to, then 1,300, and now we’ve reached 3,070 homes.”

For her part, the councillor for Social Services, Carmen Luz Vargas, indicates that this financial aid is part of the plan of measures launched by the City Council to “strengthen social services with the aim of supporting the most vulnerable people in the municipality” so that residents “can endure this situation in the best conditions possible”.

At the same time, the Council has launched a grant to replace the absence of a school canteen for the pupils of the Municipal Schools of Early Childhood Education, who have a zero fee in this service, with the aim of ensuring that they have food while the state of alarm is still in force.

The City Council also maintains a home shopping service to serve people without support networks who, due to medical prescription, are in isolation at home as a result of the pandemic.