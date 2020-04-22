GOVERNMENT CONSIDERING TERMS FOR ALL CHILDREN UNDER AND OVER 14 TO BE ALLOWED OUTSIDE

The Spanish government is working on a draft of the ministerial order with the measures that will enter into force next week allowing parents to take their children out of the home for the first time since the state of alarm was declared on March 14th.

Under the regulations being considered, one parent would be able to go out onto the street with as many as three of their children (not other peoples), and travel up to one kilometer from their home. What’s more, the children would be allowed to run and not just walk.

The Education Ministry and the Social Affairs Ministry is working on the document that is based on measures created by the group of experts advising the Health Ministry, with the Social Affairs Ministry, headed up by Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias, contributing to the final version.

Following the announcement on Tuesday night after the government U turn, there were doubts about what the conditions would be for the 1.4 million 14 to 18 year olds in Spain, but speaking today during a debate in the Congress of Deputies, at which the government was seeking support for a further extension to the state of alarm, Pedro Sánchez clarified that youngsters aged over 14 would be allowed to leave the house accompanied by adults in order to perform essential activities, such as the aforementioned visits to supermarkets, etc.

Fernando Simón, the Minister of Health for Spain, has confirmed that children aged over 14 “could already leave the home to carry out the essential activities included in the decree” that implemented the state of alarm back in March.

Two weeks ago, the Spanish government commissioned a report from a panel of experts made up of eight pediatric professionals from different areas, about relaxation of confinement for children.

The report includes a series of recommendations on children’s trips out of the house, including walks of up to 30 minutes a day in areas close to the family residence (including common areas in apartment blocks, the local neighborhood, or gardens while there are no other people there).

They proposed visits to parks without accessing play areas, and also recommend that children aged four and over should wear a mask. The plan includes encouraging children to run and jump without bothering other people and respecting social distancing.

As for those aged 14 and under, the report recommends walking, running and individual games, while the proposal for over-14s was that they walk, run, and ride bicycles or manual scooters.