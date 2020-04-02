GOVERNMENT ASSESS RELAXING RESTRICTION RULES

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has indicated that the Government is studying the possibilities of taking children out for a few hours a day, or adults being able to go out for exercise, although he stressed that these scenarios are very much in the preliminary phase.

“These are measures that we are studying. I am not committing that they can be put into practice, but there are activities of this type that must be taken into consideration. It is necessary for us to make a decision based on how the epidemic evolves this week, based on the data we are receiving”, stated the Minister of Health in response to a question from ERC spokesman, Gabriel Rufián.

“It’s a very difficult decision to make,” added Illa, referring to the health crisis “coming back.” For this reason, he asks everyone to “make one more big effort” because “hard weeks” still lie ahead.