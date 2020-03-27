GOVERNMENT PROHIBITS TERMINATION OF TEMPORARY WORK CONTRACTS

The Government has said today that they are prohibiting the dismissal and termination of temporary contracts due to Covid-19.

The Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz said, “Temporary contracts should not be extinguished. There is no need to terminate them, as they are interrupted for now due to Force Majeure in our country.”

The Council of Ministers has decided to stop the ‘bleeding’ of individual layoffs that are not covered by the temporary employment regulation files, called ERTE, which is more than one million contacts according to the unions.