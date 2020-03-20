GOVERNMENT ORDERS CLOSURE OF ALL HOTELS AND TOURIST ACCOMMODATION WITHIN A WEEK

The Ministry of Health published this regulation late last night (Thursday) in the BOE, under legislation of the declaration of the state of alarm due to the impact of COVID-19.

This is a national order and each Autonomous Community will be in charge of taking the necessary measures to comply with this new provision, which joins the closure of establishments not considered of primary necessity such as cafes, bars, restaurants, cinemas, night clubs, theatres, and shops among many others.

The Government has agreed a maximum period of one week for it to be implemented to try to contain the expansion of coronavirus.

This rule is for all hotels and similar accommodation, tourist accommodation and other short-stay accommodation, camping sites, caravan parks and other similar establishments, located anywhere in the national territories of Spain.

The provision of surveillance, security and emergency maintenance services in these establishments is allowed states the rule.

For long-stay and seasonal tourist accommodation establishments, it clarifies that they will be allowed to remain open for the clients already in residence: “at the time of the declaration of the state of alarm last Saturday, and are staying in a stable environment, and provided that its occupants have the correct infrastructure, and their own living spaces.

But, it specifies clearly that they will not be able to admit new clients until further orders.

“The concentration of people in tourist accommodation, which must share certain common spaces, gives an increased risk of contagion, which is why, given the situation of restriction in the mobility of people, it is necessary, to guarantee the containment of the pandemic, to proceed to suspend the opening of these establishments to the public”, explains the department headed by Salvador Illa.