GOVERNMENT ENFORCE SHOPPING RULES

Where can I go shopping?

The government want to make it clear to all citizens, that during the state of alarm, you cannot travel to any supermarket that you want, you must use the closest supermarkets to you.

It is understandable that people like certain brands from certain places, and in the case of British residents, imported products at Iceland, but the rules apply for a reason, and you must only use the closest supermarket to you.

Travelling further to another supermarket is a punishable offence, so please respect the rules, be supportive of the situation, and remember it’s only for a short amount of time that you must do this until restrictions are lifted.