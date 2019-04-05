Government cash plan for electric-car buyers

A NEW subsidy plan by the Spanish Government offers financial help for drivers, who want to replace their conventional car with an electric or hybrid version.

The scheme “MOVES” provides grants of up to €5,000 towards the cost of a newly-registered, energy-efficient vehicle.

And though new-car production in Spain has been falling across the board for at least seven months, according to the manufacturers’ association ANFAC, the dealerships’ association FaconAuto and the sales collective GANVAM, new production and registration of electric vehicles has nearly doubled, year-on-year, in the first quarter of 2019.

As well as cars, other sales of electric vans, buses, industrial vehicles and quad-cycles have all multiplied, even though, overall, they still represent a low percentage of vehicles.

This is partly down to consumers’ fear of not being able to find a battery charger, like the one pictured, when they need one, and partly through the higher cost.

But the Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Programme, otherwise known as the Plan MOVES, will help with the latter, and is a vital tool in reducing air-pollution and fighting climate-change.

The scheme, which will last until the end of this year, might be renewed if more State funding is available.

Cash has been injected into the Plan MOVES, partly through the European Union Regional Development Fund, known as FEDER.

As well as attempting to “rejuvenate” vehicles on Spain’s roads to improve safety, given that the average car driven in the country is 12 years old, the Government needs to cut CO2 emissions, which rose 4.4% in 2017, based upon the previous year, and was the highest increase since 2002.

The transport industry, as a whole, consumes 42% of fossil fuel used in Spain.

Conventionally-fuelled cars, aged10 years or over, can be traded in for scrap, provided their ITV, Spain’s answer to an MOT, was valid at the time of the Plan MOVES details’ being published.

Grants are also available for fitting recharging infrastructure in private vehicles, loans for electrically-powered bicycles, up to €100,000 for a commercial fleet, and up to €200,000 for companies.

Details of the plan were published on Tuesday, in the State Official Bulletin (BOE), and should be operating within two months.