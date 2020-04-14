GOVERNMENT TO APPROVE WAYS TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES AND SELF EMPLOYED TODAY

The Government will approve the postponement of payment of taxes by small and medium sized companies (SMEs) and self-employed today.

In a meeting yesterday between the the Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, and the representing body for the self-employed, they demanded that the government suspend the April quota, install a flat rate of 100 euros per month after the state of alarm, delay payment of July’s quarterly taxes, and that the ERTE are prolonged by three months after the crisis, among other issues.

On the Executive’s part, the minister announced the creation of a working timetable so they can meet weekly with this group, to take note of their requests and analyze the possibility of them. From ATA they assure that they have sent an “SOS” to the Government to receive it its “real support” through the deferral of tax obligations, and reducing from 75% to 40% the losses necessary to qualify for support.

Thus, its president, Lorenzo Amor, asked that “the 1.4 million self-employed who do not have access to the benefit for cessation of extraordinary activity” not be left in the gutter. “If these measures are not carried out, many freelancers will have a very hard time and a lot of jobs will be destroyed,” Amor predicted.

As for the ERTE, the association asked the ministry to extend it by three months after the end of the state of alarm, because it is “evident” that the recovery of the activity will be “very gradual and difficult”.

For this reason, they also request that the current requirement to maintain employment for six months after ERTE be eliminated because there are activities related to the summer, such as tourism or hospitality, whose activity “will not be fully recoverable.”

In addition, they demand that it be made easier for autonomous mothers who joined the activity in 2020, to access benefits as they cannot prove a drop in income during maternity leave.

The general secretary of the UATAE Autonomous Union, María José Landaburu, also held a videoconference with Yolanda Díaz in which she conveyed her request to lower the loss threshold of 75% to access the benefit, to extend protection to Seasonal self-employed and those who do not have a mutual collaborator, to promote subsidies for rents and expenses associated with the activity, and to extend the flexibility of the ERTE beyond the state of alarm.