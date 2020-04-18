GOVERNMENT ADVISES THAT REACTIVATION OF ECONOMY WILL TAKE UNTIL END OF THE YEAR

Minister Díaz sees “enormous difficulties” for key sectors such as tourism.

The Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, gave the first clues yesterday about the time schedule to reactivate the economy, once the restriction measures to contain the pandemic begin to relax.

Díaz explained that in the Government they are starting with a two-stage plan, focusing on the gradual recovery of “the productive sectors until the summer” and others such as tourism, leisure and culture, whose reincorporation “will take until the end of the year” .

With these words, Díaz largely wrote off the tourism sector, responsible for around 12% of GDP and 13% of employment, saying that in certain areas it will take until early 2021 the return to normality, especially in those that rely on a summer season.

Tourism, culture, leisure, air navigation, maritime …, explained the Minister of Labour in an interview on TVE, “they are going to experience enormous difficulties, that is why we are working with social agents on how to guide the measures, and to provide social cushioning for this process”.

FIRST PHASE:

The economic recovery will happen in two stages, the first for the productive sectors leading up to summer.

The main priority is to maintain job protection beyond the state of alarm, and for this reason, the labour department is analysing the extension of the conditions of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), which are currently linked to the duration of the state of alarm.

Yesterday, the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, Joaquín Pérez Rey, addressed this issue with employers representatives and the majority unions, to lay the foundations for an agreement on the de-hibernation of economic activity.

A LOST YEAR:

Tourism, culture, leisure, airlines, will not be able to return to normal until the beginning of 2021

“Government, employers and unions are all aware that when the state of alarm ends, there are companies that are not in a position to be operational the following day. Some will take a few days, others a few weeks, and some, even longer” hence the importance of setting the conditions to “adapt” the

ERTE.

More than half a million temporary files have already been filed, affecting four million workers in Spain, and the unions claim that the vast majority are due to force majeure and doubt that they all meet the requirements set by law. Even so, they demand that the extension of the special coverage of this type of ERTE, be clarified and take into account the behavior in each sector, and are even specified in more detail, such as activity by activity.

Now that the Government has committed itself to the employers representatives and the unions to put a document in place with the main guidelines of the reactivation, it’s not ruled out that the conversations take the form of an agreement with SEPE in “a few days”.

In fact, it has been suggested that in the case of hotels and accommodation in general, it is very likely that the extension of the protection of the ERTE could last up to six months.

Among the activities most affected, those related to tourism are without question top of the list. The Minister Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, assured yesterday that the Executive is working on “how to protect tourism in a planned way”, and confirmed straight away that “tourist activity will not begin until it is safe for both visitors and for workers of the sector ”.

In addition, she recommended that there must be coordination with the rest of the EU countries to proceed with the lifting of the borders.

The most prudent voice within the Government was once again the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who recalled that the containment measures had not yet been lifted, and therefore, avoided discussing plans for the recovery phase of economic activity.