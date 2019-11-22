He’s gorgeous!

K9 animal news

WHO is this handsome boy, you may ask? Say hello to Gilbert. He has been at K9 for a few months now. He two years old and is an extremely friendly boy, who also adores attention.

We are looking for a forever home for him because he has ended up at K9 through no fault of his own. His ex-owner was going on holiday and put him into a cat hotel, but never came back to collect him. Gilbert was left wondering where his owner had gone, and why he had been left in that strange place.

Gilbert has been neutered, and also has his own passport. Can you, or anyone you know, offer him a forever home, where he can be loved and get lots of attention, and take him away from the kennels?

Please call into us any day to meet him, and all our other cats and kittens who are looking for their forever homes and their second chance. Pop in between 9.30am-1.30pm. You are most welcome!

Come to the cabaret!

We are only in November, but next month will not be be too slow in coming, so K9 would like to invite you all to their Christmas Dinner and Cabaret.

It is taking place on Saturday 14th December in St Eugene’s in San Eugenio. The cost for tickets is €20, which includes dinner and an amazing cabaret show. There are a couple of dinner choices, as well as a vegetarian option.

Drinks include €8 for a bottle of wine, €1 for water or refreshments, and €1.50 for a jug of beer, until 11.30pm. We are inviting everyone to meet at the bar at 7pm, and the meal will be served at 8pm. The Cabaret includes Frankie Mack Rat Pack Show and Gary Nelson.

Tickets can sell out quite quickly for this event, so make sure you get your tickets early, to avoid disappointment. We do have various locations where you can buy the tickets, which are shown on the poster. We have a Facebook page, should you wish to make contact this way.

Our Christmas party is always a lot of fun, so don’t miss out this year, and get your tickets today. We are asking people to bring along some treats for our furry friends – our cats and dogs. We always get so many wonderful donations throughout the year for them, so we want to continue this wonderful tradition, and make our fur-babies’ Christmas special for them.

They don’t yet have their forever families to share this happy occasion with, so we do our very best to make sure they are spoilt. We are open all year round, including Christmas Day, because our dogs and cats need to be walked, cleaned, fed and looked after, every single day.

If you are looking for a lovely way to spend your Christmas morning, please do call up and see us, and maybe walk a dog or two. You can visit any day between 9.30am-1.30pm. We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you!

We have had many adoptions over the last few months, but for every dog that leaves, one or two are found, surrendered or abandoned.

We would like to thank everyone for their continued support every year, and would like to wish you all a very successful, fur-baby-filled 2020. If you interested in donating, or holding your own fundraiser for K9, please contact us on 6676 38468.