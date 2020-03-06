Such gorgeous pups!

Molly’s animal-care news

THESE gorgeous puppies are ready for foster homes, or, even better, loving forever homes. They are nearly 11 weeks old, and still with their mother.

They have big stunning eyes, are amazingly cute and curious, and ready to see more of the world. They will grow up to be medium-sized, around 20kg, with flat coats.

Contact Molly’s Animal Care and Adoption Centre to arrange viewings. Call 667 62 18 75, or check out our Facebook page, for more pictures.

Volunteers needed!

Molly’s charity shop in San Blas needs volunteers to take a shift or two a week. It’s funny, busy and rewarding. Also, we are always in need of dog-walkers. Come and pick a dog to walk, and get some fresh air and lovely doggy cuddles. Contact Elaine on 678 01 56 53.