What a gorgeous boy!

Cats Welfare news

MEET Smokey, a very affectionate 18-month-old boy. He has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated (including rabies), and is leukaemia negative. He is also the very proud owner of a blue EU passport! He loves cuddles and company, and other cats are not a problem.

Please contact us via Facebook, if you would like to meet him. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Adoptions

We have several other adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Clothes, books and jigsaws needed

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Our calendar

Our 2019 calendar is now on sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It costs three euros, and is also available from La Taberna, and Cards and Candles, both on San Blas, as well as Revs Motors, Las Chafiras. We would like to thank all our sponsors, and everyone who helped put this together.