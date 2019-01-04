Where can we get a good drink now?

HUNDREDS of bar owners in Spain are calling time on their businesses every year, and experts believe the once-popular culture is under threat.

The country, known affectionately known as the “land of bars”, has been renowned for its independent watering holes over many years. Since 2010, however, Spain has lost a frightening 18,269 bars, and, many believe, the trend will continue this year.

Despite this, the hospitality industry as a whole has grown, with 5,000 new restaurants and hotels opening in 2017.

This is good news for employment because more than 1.5 million Spaniards work in the sector.

According to the Spanish Hospitality Federation, in 2017 the number of bars dropped for the seventh year in a row, which adds up to a total of 184,430 across the country.

The industry has blamed not only the recession, but, also, recent demographic changes such as a population growing old, and the rural, exodus movement.

Federation Secretary-General Emilio Gallego is convinced that the changing property-market has sparked a reshuffle of city dwellers.

“The new neighbourhoods attracted more people and businesses moved there, while traditional bars in areas with ageing populations shut down,” he said.

Experts believe the rapid increase in company chains has also played a significant role in the decline of independent bars.