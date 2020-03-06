We take good care of them

Accion del Sol news

MOSTLY, our dogs arrive at the refuge in terrible conditions, because of human abuse. We spend a lot of time with them and provide veterinary care, as needed, and good food, to ensure the dogs regain full health.

They are fully vaccinated and microchipped. They are free of heartworm and fleas, and, most importantly, sterilised.

We also ensure the dogs are re-socialised, and have learnt, again, to trust humans, before they are ready for adoption. We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome, towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1, which is just after the El Medano junction. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol