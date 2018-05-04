Golf del Sur welcomes Vym Canarias

WE all know that buying a house can be stressful, from finding the right property, to negotiating the sale price and obtaining financing.

And this is as true of Tenerife as it is anywhere. Property searching, whether for a holiday home or a permanent move, can be a roller coaster of a ride. What area should you buy in? Should it be an independent property, or on a complex?

How important is a pool – or a view? And that’s before you have even got into the offer process, and the final paperwork. Add into the mix the potential language problem, and the whole thing can be quite daunting.

Luckily, our staff at Vym Canarias are experienced professionals, who will hold your hand throughout, and ensure that your property search, here in Tenerife, is an enjoyable one.

Spring is proving to be an exceptionally-busy time for Vym Canarias. We are now sponsoring the lunchtime show on Oasis Fm, every weekday. Tune in from 12-3pm for the latest offers and market information, together with interviews with key members of our team, all of which will give you the inside track on the local property scene.

At the same time, we are delighted to announce the opening of our latest office!

Our new site on the Golf del Sur brings our impressive tally to five, along the south coast of Tenerife, making us the island’s leading estate agency.

So, what is the secret of our success? Well, we have been in this business for a long time. Our team are multi-lingual, and we pride ourselves on our problem-solving skills. Vym Canarias may be a local estate agent, but that doesn’t stop us from thinking big, advertising and promoting on multiple websites, and through social-media channels.

However, what really sets us apart from the competition is that we always go the extra mile for our customers. And before you say every estate agent on the island claims the same thing, how many of them are by their clients’ side, every step of the way, from initial viewings, through to signing on the dotted line? We will also help with all those pesky little things such as utilities. We’ve even been known to lend a hand on moving day!

In our opinion, there has never been a better time to buy (or, indeed, sell) in Tenerife. We don’t need to tell you about the incredible climate (surely among the best in the world), the relatively-short flying time, and a commitment by the local government that has helped turn the island from an 18-30s haunt into a sophisticated destination, that can vie with some of the very finest. (That’s not to say the island has lost the unique charm that has seen visitors flock here in their millions, over the years.)

Prices may be on the rise, but they are less than they were pre-recession, so it’s still possible to pick up a bargain!

If you want to find out more, why not come along to our very own house warming at the new Golf del Sur office on 11th May. Join us from 5pm for drinks, nibbles and a chance to get to know our friendly and knowledgeable team, led by the lovely Apolina Fengier. You will find the office just behind the Hiperdino supermarket.

Look forward to seeing you there!