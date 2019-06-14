God, won’t call on your mobile!

A PRIEST in Galicia has been able to ban mobile-phone use in his church, and warn against it while driving, using a humorous message which has gone viral on social media.

Xosé Manuel Lence, the vicar in A Ramallosa, a tied hamlet or parish of Nigrán, in the Pontevedra province, since 2013, became fed-up with constant ring tones during Holy Mass, so he put this sign on the church door:

“On entering this church, it’s possible you’ll hear ‘God calling’.”

“But it’s not likely he’ll be calling you on your mobile.”

“Thank you for switching off your phone.”

“If you want to talk to God, enter, find a quiet corner and talk to him.”

The final message was a serious nod to safe driving, which, said Father Lence, was “mainly in jest”.

He wrote: “If you want to see God, send him a WhatsApp message while you’re driving.”

Father Lence said it was “a friendly reminder”, and felt that humour was the way to do it. But he was not expecting to see it doing the rounds on Twitter, gaining hundreds of “shares” and thousands of “likes”, as well as several hundred comments, nearly all positive.

At least Twitter users gave Father Lence a ‘bravo’ for his incidental road-safety message, when sharing a photograph of the sign.