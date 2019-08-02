Glassed victim loses one eye in club fight

THE National Police have arrested a Moroccan man for glassing a person in the face, resulting in him losing an eye.

The victim was with a group of friends inside a nightclub in the area of Las Verónicas, when a man tried to steal a mobile phone.

An argument started as both parties were leaving the premises, and a fight started, in which the man attacked the 21-year-old victim with a broken glass, which resulted in him suffering deep facial cuts.

Given the seriousness of the injuries, the victim was taken to Candelaria Hospital, where he spent 10 days having treatment. As a result of his injuries, and after several surgeries, he finally lost one eye.

After days of research in the area, the National Police were able to identify his assailant and arrest the 25-year-old, who was already known to the police for committing several crimes in the area.

The case and evidence have been passed over to Judicial Authority.