Giving it all away

By Colin Kirby

Sporting Gijon 3 CD Tenerife 0

TASTELESS ties and novelty socks would be preferable to Tenerife’s pre-Christmas present to their fans because this defeat brought back all the old problems on to centre stage.

What had the team learned from the previous week’s 3-0 home win over Reus? Nothing, apparently.

Juan Carlos Real was the latest injured player to miss a game and it robbed the team of width down the left. Full-backs Raul Camara and Camille were expected to push up and become wingers. But it was a dangerous strategy, especially with Camara being no spring chicken.

Gijon are used to gracing the Primera league, and, having just changed coaches, they looked a class side. It didn’t take long for them to puncture the Tenerife bubble.

Carmona flighted in a corner after four minutes and Santos beat Carlos Abad too easily to score.

The passing and interplay of Gijon was too good for Tenerife, and Carmona should have increased the score after a clinical attack, only to skew his shot wide.

Longo was left to his own devices up front for Tenerife. But despite the lack of help, he soldiered on, a neat back-flick came close to catching the home keeper out.

The second home goal arrived after 30 minutes, Carmona should have been picked up by Carlos Ruiz, but he had time to fire a shot into the top of the Tenerife net. Carlos Abad got a touch but not enough to stop the goal.

Carlos Ruiz picked up an injury soon after and limped off, to be replaced by Alberto. Camara then put in a tempting cross just before the break, but it was an easy take for the home keeper.

The second half opened with a safe catch for Carlos Abad Malbasic wasted a decent chance by firing wide at Gijon´s goal, and Luis Perez took over from Camara.

Tenerife looked poor, carrying too many passengers. Malbasic and Casadesus offered scant support for Longo, and Bryan Acosta wasted a free-kick from a good position.

Tenerife did get the ball in the home net from a Casadesus shot, but the ref ruled Longo offside in what was a tight call.

To complete a miserable night, Acosta was given a second yellow card and sent off, which drained away any last hopes of his team salvaging a point.

Gijon could have doubled their score, but in the end they had to settle for what they had after sub Moi Gomez finished off a good move to underline their superiority.

The defeat left Tenerife in 12th place, with no away win since August. The January transfer window has to bring new blood to the club, but coach Pep Marti will grab that turkey wish-bone and hope he will be given time to turn things around.