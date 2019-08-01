Give Raven a chance!

K9 animal news

THIS isn’t something we like to say, but there are many dogs in K9 who get overlooked. Whether they are too shy, too nervous, too old or too big, they never get the love and attention that some of our more playful, younger dogs receive.

This leaves them living longer and longer in a kennel, and not getting the love and happy life that they really deserve. Back in November 2017, this particular boy was found by the police in San Miguel, near to K9.

He was given the name Raven. He was not in good condition, and was skin and bone. For his height, this was not a good state for him to be in. We reckoned he was about two years of age at the time, which would make him about four now.

K9 took him in and started to build him up. He slowly gained weight, and is now in great condition. Raven is a very unique and special boy.

For those of you who are familiar with him, or have walked him, you will know just how playful he can be, and he would absolutely love a play-mate. He has a brilliant personality, and you cannot help but fall in love with this extremely handsome boy.

When out walking, Raven can have very playful moments, and, for those not experienced with dogs, this can put them off him. This makes us sad because he is just misunderstood, and really deserves a second chance in a loving home.

Raven currently lives on his own in the kennel, but has been socialised with other playful female dogs who he had so much fun with. He has a lot of energy, and needs somewhere to use it up, so this is ideal for him. He loves to run around and have fun, and is at his happiest when he is playing.

Raven is a favourite among most of the K9 volunteers who work there most days of the week, and he sometimes like to play a game with us. We have a big space up at the top of our kennels which our dogs use daily, and get to run around for a little while. Raven loves this space so much that when we call him to come down, he comes down half way, waits for us to open the gate, and then runs back up to the top again!

This can go on for a while sometimes, but, most of the time, he comes down, and, if given the opportunity, will come in for a big cuddle. The photograph here doesn’t do Raven justice. When you see him in real life, he is a stunning, large dog. He is brindle coloured, with a big heart.

Can you offer Raven a second chance? Have you got a playful dog that is looking for someone to play with? Raven would be the perfect addition to your family. Please do not overlook him, and come up and meet him.

If you are interested in getting to know Raven, and welcoming him into your home, please call at K9, any day, between 9.30am-1.30pm.

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com