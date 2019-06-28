Give Nyssa a chance!

K9 animal news

ALL dogs deserve a second chance, and a new beginning. Meet this beautiful dog, Nyssa. Her name, in Greek, means new beginnings, and this girl really needed one.

One night, over a year ago, she was abandoned at K9, and we put in with two other dogs. They were in our bigger kennel, across the road. These dogs were not great with other dogs, so it was a miracle they did not harm her. But when we saw Nyssa the next day, we could see why they hadn’t.

When we arrived at the kennels the next morning, we saw this very scared, nervous dog, who was not in good condition at all. She had massive sores on her back end, and her skin was quite bad. It became quite clear that she had been used for breeding, and these sores were from constantly sitting on hard floors.

She hadn’t had a life. She immediately touched all our hearts at K9. Her trust was gone, understandably, and it took a long time, months even, for her to begin to trust us. Her tail remained down between her legs for quite some time. We gave her lots of love and affection, and she began to gain confidence.

The more we get to know her, the more we see the loving playful side to her. When she knows you, she really does open up. She has been at K9 for over a year, and gets overlooked because she is still apprehensive with new people. Her nervous barking can deter people from adopting her.

She needs to be shown that there are loving people out there, and she can have the chance of a loving home. When you look at Nyssa her eyes look so sad, and all you want to do is protect her and make her feel OK. She needs a family who are willing to be patient with her, and make the effort to make her feel loved. Her safe place right now is K9. When we take her for walks, she doesn’t like to go very far.

We want her to enjoy her freedom and to love going for walks, so she can become the beautiful, playful dog we know she can be. She has never had the chance to be a puppy and play, so if someone could come and give her that, it would be a very special thing. Please come and meet her at K9, and don’t overlook her. She deserves a second chance. Can you give it to her?

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

