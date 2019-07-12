Give Kaiser a chance!

K9 animal news

WHO is this handsome boy? Another one of our dogs at K9! His name is Kaiser. For those of you who follow K9 on Facebook, you will be aware of dogs that are left tied up outside the kennels.

Unfortunately, this does occur, from time to time, and, a few months ago, this is what happened with Kaiser. The manager pulled up outside to open one morning, and there he was. Once he was inside, we checked for a chip, as we do with all dogs that are found and brought to us, and Kaiser had one!

We felt relief. Maybe Kaiser had been found by someone, and they left him at K9. Maybe his owner is actually looking for him. We checked the chip with our vet and got a contact number, but, sadly, this number just rang out.

We tried several times to contact the owner, but we had no luck. To this day, his owner still has not returned our calls or come to claim him, which makes us believe he was left outside by his owner.

Kaiser was not in good condition when he came to the kennels, but he was a friendly, loving dog, who very quickly became a favourite among our dog walkers. For a little while, he was on his own in the kennel, but we were then able to introduce him to one of our female dogs named Pinky, who he now currently shares with.

Pinky was found and brought to us around the same time as Kaiser. They do get on well with each other. Kaiser is an absolute pleasure to walk and be around. He can be a bit tense in the kennels, which is normal for all our dogs, but, once he is outside and with our dog walkers, it is very easy to fall in love with him.

When our volunteers come back from a walk with him, they always say how great he is, how friendly he is and what a good boy he is. All of which are very true.

He is a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog, and is about four and a half years old. If you would like to meet Kaiser, please call up to us any day between 9.30am-1.30pm. He is OK with most dogs, but can have some attitude with some male dogs, so please keep that in mind.

If you or anyone you know could give Kaiser a second chance in a loving, forever home, please call us! He is waiting to meet you! We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Online shop

We now have an online shop: www.k9tenerife.eu/welcome-to-our-k9-shop. Deliveries only to the UK, so please spread the word among your family and friends in the UK! Thank you very much!