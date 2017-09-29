Give Anabelle the help she deserves

AN afternoon of fun, music and an excellent raffle takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at Palms Sports Bar, Adeje, near Aqualand, in aid of a really special young girl.

Anabelle, who is just eight, has a cancerous tumour (medulloblastoma), which, say specialists, can only be treated successfully in the US.

But that takes money, big money, and her divorced mother, Maria Zobnina, simply does not have the means to raise the necessary 100,000 euros on her own.

But charitable donations, now approaching the 20,000-euro mark, can be made to www.GoFundMe,annabelles-medical-cancer-fund

Kevin Carlin comperes the event, and, among the list of singers giving their services free tomorrow are, Jacqui Peters, Lisa Cowley, Stevie Sainte, Justin Quinn and Ray Wilde.

The afternoon starts at 1.30, when the raffle takes place, and the entertainers will perform from 2pm onwards.

Raffle tickets (two euros for one, or five for five euros) will be drawn at the start of the event, and feature some excellent prizes.

These include two tickets for the U2 tribute concert at the Magma Centre on 4th November; One-hour teeth-whitening session; Haircut and blow-dry; Pedicure; One-hour massage: Two tickets for Utopia boat party; A buggy safari, plus wine, chocolate many more prizes, which are still arriving from generous donors.

There is also a bouncy castle, a cake sale, and other sideshows.

Bakers are still needed, as are raffle prizes, so please contact

Anabelle’s mother, Maria, on 660 551 462, or Darcy, on 619 846 696.

Maria said: “We have exhausted all the treatment options or medulloblosoma treatment here.

“But there is a surgeon in Washington DC who is willing to take her on, and it is absolutely vital that I get her there as soon as possible. She needs this treatment … and she needs it fast!”