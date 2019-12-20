Girls survive Cabify drug-driver’s crash

FOUR girls avoided a potential nightmare when a Cabify driver sped past their requested destination, before ploughing into a Costa Blanca roundabout.

Clara, Andrea, Lucia and Alicia had asked their hail-a-ride driver to stop at Playa San Juan, in Alicante.

But when they arrived, the man “lost his head” and swerved through traffic, before ruining his black Mercedes van at a roundabout.

Clara told Diario Informacion: “When we told him where he had to leave us, he started to accelerate, without any explanation.

“We started yelling at him to stop, but he kept going, dodging several cars, until we hit the roundabout and went flying.”

Clara is still recovering from breaking a rib, a fractured finger and bruises all over her body. Her companions are also suffering whiplash, caused by the incident.

She added that the driver had conducted himself “fine” during the trip, apart from telling the girls that he’d just had his birthday, but nobody had congratulated him.

When questioned by police, the driver tested positive for the amphetamine drug, according to sources. An investigation is underway to determine whether the man committed the crime of reckless driving.

The Cabify firm is said to have offered the girls a 15% discount for the next three trips.