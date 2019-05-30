Girl, five, swept to her death at sea

A GIRL aged just five, drowned after being swept out to sea in an inflatable she had been using for sunbathing on Pineda beach, near Tarragona.

Tragically, waves pushed her half-a-mile from the coast

after the inflatable had been caught by strong winds and waves.

A Red Cross boat was able to rescue the youngster from the water, but the crew’s resuscitation efforts proved fruitless.

Reports in the Spanish press say there were no lifeguards on duty at the beach when the incident occurred.