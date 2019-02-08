Gibraltar ‘colony’ insult by Spanish angers UK chiefs

GIBRALTAR, having been described as a “colony”’ in a European Union text on visas, at Spain’s instigation, reportedly, has infuriated the UK and the Rock’s Chief Minister Fabián Picardo.

“I don’t know what Spain’s playing at,” said Picardo. “Our neighbouring giant makes the most of every chance it has to stick its finger in our eye.”

The Minister, who seldom minces his words, accused Spain of “abuse” and “bullying” and added: “Nobody would be surprised” about the Spanish Government’s latest “provocative statement.”

British PM Theresa May, although up to her eyes in Brexit matters, said it was “completely unacceptable”, and that Gibraltar was “a full part of the English family, and that would not change after Brexit.”

Sir Tim Barrow, the EU’s British Ambassador, said it was “inappropriate” to describe Gibraltar as a “colony” because it was a “full part of the UK family” in the same way as England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands are.”

He added: “It has a modern, constitutional relationship with Great Britain.”

Sir Tim called for “all parties to respect the people of Gibraltar’s democratic wish to remain British”.

The controversial description formed a footnote of a lengthy document on the right of Brits to travel throughout Europe after Brexit.

It reads: “Gibraltar is a colony of the British Crown. There is controversy between Spain and the UK concerning the sovereignty of Gibraltar, a territory for which a solution should be found in the light of resolutions and decisions relevant to the United Nations.”

Gibraltar is included in a list of British overseas territories, along with the Falkland Islands, still referred to by Spain and Argentina as Las Islas Malvinas; the Cayman Islands, and Anguila.

Diplomatic sources say Gibraltar appears in the United Nations’ list of “non-autonomous territories pending decolonisation”, which means that its description in the EU paper on visa-free travel is “nothing new”.

The UN has actually recommended that Spain and the UK resolve the Rock dispute “via bilateral negotiations”.

Visa-free travel for British nationals is described in the EU document, and includes citizens of Gibraltar in the same way as for those of other UK regions.

Restrictions will apply after Brexit, whether or not the UK leaves with a deal in hand. And British nationals will be allowed to travel within the passport-free Schengen zone without a visa for up to 90 days at a time, during any 180-day period.

Effectively, after the maximum three-month stay in another EU country, a British national would have to return to the UK and wait another three months before travelling to that country again.

This does not apply to EU countries, in which the traveller in question is already resident. For example, a British national already residing in Spain will be allowed to remain in the country indefinitely. But he/she would be affected by the

90-day rule if travelling to another Member State.

These restrictions will apply from midnight on the morning of 30th March, should the UK crash out of the EU without a deal.

But if a deal is struck, the restrictions will be activated from New Year’s Day 2021, after the agreed transition period.

But this will not apply, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.